CPWB seeks cooperation from psychologists of Mayo Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

Ali Mehdi Hashmi, Head of Department of Psychiatry, Mayo Hospital Lahore on Thursday called on Chairperson Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Sara Ahmed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Ali Mehdi Hashmi, Head of Department of Psychiatry, Mayo Hospital Lahore on Thursday called on Chairperson Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Sara Ahmed.

The psychological problems of destitute and neglected children were discussed during the meeting. The registrar of Mayo Hospital and other psychologists were also present on the occasion.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmed briefed the doctors about the health problems of the children living in the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

She said that Mayo Hospital psychologists would provide psychological counseling to the children living in the Bureau while Mayo Hospital would provide treatment to the children. It would also provide support and medicines to protect the mental and physical health of these children, she added.