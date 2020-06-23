CP&WB session on eradication of sexual exploitation of children

The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB), in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Search for Justice, Tuesday organised an online session on eradication of sexual exploitation of children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB), in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Search for Justice, Tuesday organised an online session on eradication of sexual exploitation of children.

CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed, Iftikhar Mubarak from Search for Justice, Zahida Manzoor from UNICEF, Maria Lucia from Arigatou International Geneva Office and Sadaf from Media Matters for Democracy participated in the session.

The participants expressed their views on prevention of child sexual abuse. The online session focused on protecting children from sexual exploitation while participants made various suggestions on the issue.

The CPWB chairperson said that this is for the first time that an online session on this important topic was being held. She said that more such events would be rearrange in future. She said that the suggestions made by the participants would be implemented soon.