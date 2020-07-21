UrduPoint.com
CPWB Shocked Over Teenager's Death In Kot Addu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the death of 14-year-old boy caused during the treatment methods by soothe healer in the area of Kot Addu district Muzaffargarh.

She expressed her heartfelt sympathy to the aggrieved family and directed the CPWB Multan team to contact with the victim's family and initiate legal proceeding. She said that necessary legal aid would be provided to the aggrieved family.

She further said that although father of the boy forgave the accusedPir Syed Abdul Gaffar but the CPWB would pursue the case for justice.

