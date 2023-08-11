CPWB starts drive against child employers

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad on Friday announced that the bureau had started a social media campaign against child employers with the title 'Social Boycott of Child Employers'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad on Friday announced that the bureau had started a social media campaign against child employers with the title 'Social Boycott of Child Employers'.

In her message, she emphasized the need to take a firm stand against those who employ children as domestic workers, saying that the objective of the campaign was to liberate children from domestic labour and ensure a reduction in child exploitation among domestic helpers.

The CPWB chairperson urged everyone to participate in the 'Social Boycott of Child Employers' campaign on social media. Additionally, she requested individuals to report cases of child domestic labour to the Child Helpline 1121.