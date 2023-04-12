CPWB stresses care for destitute, forsaken kids

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau(CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad emphasized on Wednesday that it was a social responsibility of all to care for and educate the destitute and abandoned children, living on streets.

In commemoration with observance of the International Street Children's Day, she urged the public to report the presence of street children by contacting the Helpline 1121, so that such vulnerable children could be immediately rescued. She said that the bureau was committed to providing these children with the best facilities for their welfare and education, ensuring their good future. It is, indeed, heartening that the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau is tirelessly working towards this cause, she added.

Sarah Ahmad also highlighted the significant efforts made by the bureau for welfare of the street children and expressed that it was serving as a safe and compassionate haven for them.