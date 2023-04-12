Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

CPWB Stresses Care For Destitute, Forsaken Kids

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

CPWB stresses care for destitute, forsaken kids

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau(CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad emphasized on Wednesday that it was a social responsibility of all to care for and educate the destitute and abandoned children, living on streets.

In commemoration with observance of the International Street Children's Day, she urged the public to report the presence of street children by contacting the Helpline 1121, so that such vulnerable children could be immediately rescued. She said that the bureau was committed to providing these children with the best facilities for their welfare and education, ensuring their good future. It is, indeed, heartening that the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau is tirelessly working towards this cause, she added.

Sarah Ahmad also highlighted the significant efforts made by the bureau for welfare of the street children and expressed that it was serving as a safe and compassionate haven for them.

Related Topics

Education All Best

Recent Stories

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred caus ..

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred cause: Marriyum

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over pa ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Muba ..

23 minutes ago
 'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One ..

'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One Million Plants

45 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039 ..

Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039;Machines Can See&#039; summit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.