CPWB Stresses Collective Commitment To Support, Protect Children Affected By Aggression
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Chairperson of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab Sara Ahmed emphasized the collective responsibility of society on the occasion of International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression to be aware of the effects of all forms of abuse against children.
Talking to a private news channel, she said that the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is celebrated every year on June 4 to provide an opportunity to recognize and honor these innumerable children around the world including Pakistan.
She said that the day creates awareness about serious violations of children's rights and calls for action to protect their welfare.
Expressing deep concern over the increasing number of violence against children in the country, she said that children are the most vulnerable members of our society and the impact of violence on their lives is devastating.
She calls on governments, citizens, policymakers, communities, and individuals to prioritize the well-being and rights of children and take concrete steps to prevent and combat aggression against them.
Society urged us to stand in solidarity with those who have suffered and commit ourselves to actions that protect and support children affected by aggression, she added.
The Child Protection Bureau in Punjab (CPBP) successfully rescues, providing shelter to more than 10,000 children every year, she highlighted.
