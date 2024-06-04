Open Menu

CPWB Stresses Collective Commitment To Support, Protect Children Affected By Aggression

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 12:10 PM

CPWB stresses collective commitment to support, protect children affected by aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Chairperson of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab Sara Ahmed emphasized the collective responsibility of society on the occasion of International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression to be aware of the effects of all forms of abuse against children.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is celebrated every year on June 4 to provide an opportunity to recognize and honor these innumerable children around the world including Pakistan.

She said that the day creates awareness about serious violations of children's rights and calls for action to protect their welfare.

Expressing deep concern over the increasing number of violence against children in the country, she said that children are the most vulnerable members of our society and the impact of violence on their lives is devastating.

She calls on governments, citizens, policymakers, communities, and individuals to prioritize the well-being and rights of children and take concrete steps to prevent and combat aggression against them.

Society urged us to stand in solidarity with those who have suffered and commit ourselves to actions that protect and support children affected by aggression, she added.

The Child Protection Bureau in Punjab (CPBP) successfully rescues, providing shelter to more than 10,000 children every year, she highlighted.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab June All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

12 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

13 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

13 hours ago
Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

13 hours ago
 PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vanda ..

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

13 hours ago
 Youth drowns in swimming pool

Youth drowns in swimming pool

13 hours ago
 Govt to make no compromise on national security : ..

Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel

13 hours ago
 Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, ..

Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues

13 hours ago
 SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for in ..

SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan