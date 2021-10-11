UrduPoint.com

CPWB Stresses For Gender Equality, Uniform Legal Age Of Marriage

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

CPWB stresses for gender equality, uniform legal age of marriage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Sarah Ahmad on Monday World girls child day stressed to promote gender equality, women empowerment, and collective efforts for introducing uniform legal age of marriage.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the world including Pakistan was celebrating International Girl Child Day on October 11, 2021 (today) with the theme of 'Digital Generation.

Sara Ahmad said that nation needs to pledge to assist young girls to grow into empowered women, who have access to proper healthcare, equal education opportunity, skill-based advanced learning facilities, and equal opportunities in a world free from gender-based violence and discrimination.

She said the current government was taking practical steps to remove barriers that prevent women from fully participating in the workforce and our economy.

Pakistan is right now working to ensure women rights in every sphere and at all levels, she said, adding, women of Pakistan have accomplished great successes in the field of entrepreneurship, IT, science & technology, education, film-making, politics and have held high positions in government and also in various international organizations.

Replying to a question, she said the law-related women are satisfactory but a policy framework should be developed based on deliberations and rapid research, identifying the current barriers faced by female workers in public and private sector organizations.

She said the uniform legal age for marriage in all provinces needs to be introduced for resolving the issue of early forced marriage.

She said CPWB was playing a vital role in rescuing girls and women against tortured and violent cases in the country.

