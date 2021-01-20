UrduPoint.com
CP&WB Takes 12432 Homeless Kids Into Custody In Two Years

Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:00 PM

CP&WB takes 12432 homeless kids into custody in two years

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Child Projection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) had taken 12432 homeless kids into the custody at various districts across the province during last two years.

According to Chairperson (CP&WB) Sarah Ahmad, the kids which had taken into custody included hireless kids, run from homes, physical torturing and others.

Exactly 86 hireless infant kids were also recovered while 374 kids of domestic violence were also rescued across the province.

Similarly, psychological counselling was also provided to 10211 kids and 190 awareness drives and sessions were also conducted at various districts regarding child protection and anti-bagging.

She said that about 5252 calls were also received at child helpline number 1121 during the above said period and CP&WB responded timely.

Sarah Ahmad further informed that about 1000 homeless kids were accommodated at various child protection centres across Punjab uptill now where all basic facilities were being offered to kids along with quality education and training to make them useful citizens of the society.

