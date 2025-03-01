Open Menu

CPWB Takes 3 Beggar Kids Into Custody

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted an operation and took three children into protective custody, who were found begging in various areas of the city on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson, the kids were identified as Salman, Rohan and Ali Hamza.

The children were shifted to Child Protection Centre where they would get necessary support and care. He said the Bureau had started search for parents of the children in order to reunite them with their families.

