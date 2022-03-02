CPWB takes 36 child beggars in protective custody

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on Wednesday took 36 child beggars into protective custody from different areas of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on Wednesday took 36 child beggars into protective custody from different areas of the provincial capital.

According to spokesperson for CPWB here, Special Coordinator to Chief Minister and Chairperson Child Protection Bureau, Sarah Ahmad headed rescue operation against child beggary in different areas to curb the menace of child beggary from Lahore.

Talking to the media, Chairperson Sarah Ahmad briefed that CPWB has launched a massive anti-child beggary campaign in the provincial capital and rescue operations are being conducted on daily basis, adding that during the last two months more than 763 child beggars have been taken into custody.

She further added that she is monitoring this rescue campaign by herself and just in one year 7749 child beggars have been taken into custody, adding that in the result of this operation, there is a visible decrease in child beggars in the city.

Sarah Ahmad said that team of the Bureau are conducting rescue operations against child beggary from 09:00 am to 01:00 am daily, asserting that the Bureau is providing education, health and boarding and lodging facilities to rescued child beggars for their rehabilitation. "These rescue operations are being conducted in all functional districts of the Child Protection Bureau", she added.

The CPWB is lodging FIRs against the people, mafia or parents who deploy children for begging. General public could report child beggary on the help line 1121 of the Child Protection Bureau, she added.