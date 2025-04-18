CPWB Takes Five Beggar Kids Into Custody
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) launched an operation against professional beggars and the begging mafia here on Friday.
According to a spokesperson for the CPWB, five children involved in street begging were taken into protective custody during the rescue operation.
FIRs have also been lodged against those involved in forcing minors into begging. He added that the kids were identified as Khurram, Aliyan,Usman ,Yasin and Faizan.
The kids were shifted to Child Protection Centre wherein they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that Child Protection Bureau started search for parents of the children in order to reunite the kids to their families.
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four Khwarij terrorists killed in joint intelligence based operation in Swat: ISPR3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran vow to boost cooperation in Science, Technology and Education3 minutes ago
-
Mandra Police nab accused for assaulting on woman3 minutes ago
-
CPWB takes five beggar kids into custody3 minutes ago
-
Woman among 8 drug suppliers held with 9.5 kg drugs3 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication campaign to launch in Tharparkar from April 2113 minutes ago
-
Mango enclave: Industrial estate board promise support to administration13 minutes ago
-
PM hails security forces, LEAs for successful Swat Operation against Fitna-al-Khawarij13 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Junior Squash Star Wins Gold in Australia13 minutes ago
-
51 couples tie the knot under Dhee Rani programme23 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees23 minutes ago
-
KP govt initiates policy development for mountain agriculture23 minutes ago