CPWB Takes Five Beggar Kids Into Custody

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) launched an operation against professional beggars and the begging mafia here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the CPWB, five children involved in street begging were taken into protective custody during the rescue operation.

FIRs have also been lodged against those involved in forcing minors into begging. He added that the kids were identified as Khurram, Aliyan,Usman ,Yasin and Faizan.

The kids were shifted to Child Protection Centre wherein they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that Child Protection Bureau started search for parents of the children in order to reunite the kids to their families.

