CPWB Takes Five Child Beggars Into Custody
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted a rescue operation taking five children into protective custody who were found begging in various areas of the city here on Monday.
According to a CPWB spokesperson, the kids were identified as Sagir, Muzamil, Zeeshan, Ali Raza and Arslan.
The children were shifted to the Child Protection Center (CPWB) wherein they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that the Child Protection Bureau had started a search for their parents.
