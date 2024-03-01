CPWB Takes Five Children Into Custody
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Friday took five children including one mentally challenged kid into custody during rescue operation.
Under the directions of Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Sarah Ahmed, the bureau took the garbage collecting and missing five children into custody.
The kids included 12 years Sabir, 10 year Jabro, 9 years Rizwan, 8-year-old Chand and 6-year-old unknown mentally disabled child.
According to the bureau spokesman, the children were taken into protective custody from Gardezi market, Masoom Shah road and Shalimar colony have been shifted to the Child Protection Bureau Center.
The search for the families of the children was underway by the Child Protection Bureau.
The families could contact the Child Helpline 1121 or 0616513201 number.
APP/sak
