CPWB Takes Four Beggar Kids Into Custody

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM

CPWB takes four beggar kids into custody

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on Saturday conducted a rescue operation taking four children into protective custody who were found begging in various areas of the city.

According to the CPWB Spokesperson,the kids were identified as Ahsan,Abu Bakar ,Umer and Noman.

The children were taken into custody from different ares of city.

Children were shifted to Child Protection Center (CPWB) where they would get necessary support and care.

He mentioned that Child Protection Bureau started search for parents of the children in order to reunite the kids to their families.

