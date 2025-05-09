Open Menu

CPWB Takes Four Beggar Kids Into Custody

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted a rescue operation and took four children into protective custody, who were found begging in various areas of the city on Friday.

According to the CPWB spokesperson, children were identified as Shahbaz, Ali Hassan , Ahmed and Jahangir Abbas.

The children were taken into custody from Mumtazabad Market and Railway Station. Children were shifted to Child Protection Center (CPWB) wherein they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that Child Protection Bureau started search for parents of the children in order to reunite the kids to their families.

