CPWB Takes Nine Child Beggars Into Custody

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 08:27 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) took nine children into custody, who were found begging in various locations of the city, here on Friday .

According to a spokesman, the kids were identified as Aliyan, Abdul Hadi, Zain, Atif, Dil Jaan, Naveed, Akram, Shoaib and Haider Ali.

He said that the children were taken into custody from Cantt Bazaar, Chowk Kumharanwala and Northern Bypass.They were shifted to Child Protection Center (CPWB) wherein they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that the Child Protection Bureau had started a search for their parents.

