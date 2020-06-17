Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmed took notice of the torture of a child girl and registration of a false case against her in Defense area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmed took notice of the torture of a child girl and registration of a false case against her in Defense area.

CP&WB spokesperson said on Wednesday, the Bureau team contacted the Defense-B Police Station investigation team and demanded a Cross-FIR against the accused applicant.

The Defense B police station registered FIR against Imran Ashraf for torturing and giving the custody of girl to police.

Chairperson Sara Ahmed said the Bureau would providelegal protection and get justice for the victim child girl KiranShahnaz.