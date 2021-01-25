(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed on Monday expressed concern over girl torture incident in Faisalabad area.

According to CP&WB spokesperson, the chairperson directed the CP&WB team Faisalabad to take immediate custody of 13-year old girl child worker Yasmin and contacted the family of victim immediately.

She said that Yasmin was tortured by her lady owner due to breakage of some plates & dishes. She added the CP&WB had got registered a case against the accused.

The CP&WB chairperson assured the affected family that bureau would provide full legal aid. She mentionedthat CP&WB was in-touch with police regarding the case and the bureau would make efforts to get justice forthe victim girl.