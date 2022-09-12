CP&WB takes notice of torture of minor girl

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairperson Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Sara Ahmed directed a team of the bureau on Monday to take eight-year-old minor girl into protective custody, who was allegedly tortured by her father

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairperson Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Sara Ahmed directed a team of the bureau on Monday to take eight-year-old minor girl into protective custody, who was allegedly tortured by her father.

The area police registered the first information report (FIR) and arrested the accused.

Sara Ahmed said that the man had been sent behind bars for torturing the girl and locking her in a cupboard.

She said that stern legal action would be taken against the accused.