CPWB Takes Seven Beggar Kids Into Custody

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM

CPWB takes seven beggar kids into custody

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) took seven kids into custody who were found begging in various locations of the city, here on Friday.

This was disclosed by CPWB Spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar. He added that the kids were identified as Majid, Ali Tanveer, Fazal Abbas, Abdul Rehman , Abdul Wahab , Hassan and Usman .

He informed that the children were taken into custody from Shalimar colony, Bosan road, Gulgasht, and Gulshan Market.

The Children were shifted to Child Protection Center (CPWB) wherein they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that Child Protection Bureau started search for parents of the kids in order to reunite the kids to their families.

