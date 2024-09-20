CPWB Takes Seven Beggar Kids Into Custody
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) took seven kids into custody who were found begging in various locations of the city, here on Friday.
This was disclosed by CPWB Spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar. He added that the kids were identified as Majid, Ali Tanveer, Fazal Abbas, Abdul Rehman , Abdul Wahab , Hassan and Usman .
He informed that the children were taken into custody from Shalimar colony, Bosan road, Gulgasht, and Gulshan Market.
The Children were shifted to Child Protection Center (CPWB) wherein they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that Child Protection Bureau started search for parents of the kids in order to reunite the kids to their families.
APP/mrk-atf
1415 hrs
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews anti-dengue measures:2 minutes ago
-
BISP releases quarterly tranche in Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrests 43 suspicious individuals in limits of PS Sabazi Mandi2 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman orginazed a seminar on importance of public complain matters.12 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tribute to Mir Murtaza Bhutto on death anniversary12 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh12 minutes ago
-
DC orders to accelerate construction work at special education center building22 minutes ago
-
Three dacoit gangs busted22 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 168 kg drugs in 10 operations; arrests eight accused42 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Shahzaib Rind on winning Karate Combat Championship42 minutes ago
-
PHC grants bail to PTI leader till Oct 1252 minutes ago
-
Twin cities administrations unite to combat dengue surge: over 900 cases reported1 hour ago