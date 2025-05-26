CPWB takes two beggar kids into custody

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted a rescue operation taking two

children into custody who were found begging in various areas of the city on Monday.

According to the CPWB Spokespersonthe, kids were identified as Salman and Mujhaid.

The Children were taken into custody from Sabzazar and Gulgasht .

Children were shifted to Child Protection Center (CPWB) wherein they would get necessary support and care.