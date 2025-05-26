CPWB Takes Two Beggar Kids Into Custody
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted a rescue operation taking two
children into custody who were found begging in various areas of the city on Monday.
According to the CPWB Spokespersonthe, kids were identified as Salman and Mujhaid.
The Children were taken into custody from Sabzazar and Gulgasht .
Children were shifted to Child Protection Center (CPWB) wherein they would get necessary support and care.
Recent Stories
From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..
Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years
UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries
Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council
World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi
Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation
Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister
G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future
PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency
Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE
Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits examination center4 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 295 kg of drugs worth Rs 191.4 mln4 minutes ago
-
Pak team to participate in Asian Masters Weightlifting C’ships4 minutes ago
-
CPWB takes two beggar kids into custody4 minutes ago
-
Gang of motorcycle theft busted4 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues weather alert for rain, thunderstorms across KP4 minutes ago
-
Tarbela Dam water inflow rises due to melting glaciers4 minutes ago
-
Anti polio drive starts with field inspections and staff briefings4 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to pay salaries, pensions on May 3014 minutes ago
-
Judges can be transferred from one HC to another; AGP insists before the SC24 minutes ago
-
Opportunities for Youth: Pakistan Navy holds recruitment test at Kotri Degree College24 minutes ago
-
SC grants post arrest bail to another accused of attack on Jinnah House24 minutes ago