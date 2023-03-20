UrduPoint.com

CPWB Takes Victim Girl Into Custody

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

CPWB takes victim girl into custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) has taken an innocent housemaid Mehak, who was subjected to torture by the house owner, into its custody.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, CPWB Chairperson Sara Ahmed said that on a helpline -1121 call, the team rescued 13-year old Mehak from Mayo Hospital quarter.

The girl was tortured with sticks and have marks on her head, face, arm and otherbody parts, she said and added that legal action would be initiated against the peopleinvolved in the torture after medico legal report.

