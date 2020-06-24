'CP&WB taking steps to prevent violence against children'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed on Wednesday said that every possible step had been taken to prevent violence against children and for their better future.

She expressed these views while attending board meeting of National Commission on Rights of Child (NCRC) as board member here.

During meeting Chairperson Sarah Ahmed briefed the board members about the nature and performance of the work of CP&WB Punjab.

She said, "I will continue to play my role for the protection and welfare of children's rights all over Pakistan including Punjab".

Sarah Ahmed said that protecting children's rights was a top priority of the government.

She said that she would provide full support to the NCRC for the protection and welfare of children across the country.