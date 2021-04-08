CP&WB to start anti-begging campaign on Friday

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) will start an anti begging campaign on Friday from The Mall road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) will start an anti begging campaign on Friday from The Mall road.

The campaign aims to rid Lahore of beggars before the start of Ramazan.

This was stated by CP&WB Chairperson Sara Ahmad in a statement, issued here on Thursday. She said that during the campaign, children involved in begging would be taken into custody and handed over to their parents after Eid, and action would also be taken against those who use their children for begging.

She said that on the main highways, begging children and professional beggars start appearing with the beginning of Ramazan, adding that to end that social scourge, the CP&WB had decided to launch an anti-begging operation from Friday.

Sara said the anti-begging campaign would be supported by other agencies including the city traffic police, adding that teams from the Child Protection Bureau would carry out rescue operations on a daily basis in various areas, especially at the begging hotspots, and the begging children would be taken into custody.

She appealed to people to give books to children instead of alms so that they could become good citizens.