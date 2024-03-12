CPWB To Start Anti-begging Operation During Ramadan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 01:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad issued special directives to initiate a rescue operation for the eradication of child begging during Ramadan.
In anticipation of child begging in Ramadan, a rescue operation protocol has been prepared by the Rescue Team under the Anti-Begging Campaign, said a spokesman for CPWB on Tuesday.
Daily rescue operations would be conducted throughout the provincial capital, under the campaign. The rescue operations will also carry out in all district offices, including Lahore at morning and evening times.
Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said that cases would be registered against guardians and parents who forcibly involving their children for begging, adding that sincere efforts were being made to end the menace of child beggary. The citizens could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB.
