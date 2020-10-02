UrduPoint.com
CPWB Took 46 Children In Custody In Sep 2020

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Multan took 46 children in protective custody and reunited 38 of them with their families during its operations conducted in Sep 2020

These children were taken in protective custody from different parts of the city and markets after these were found begging, wandering around carelessly, those who had escaped from their homes, and some were taken into protective custody after CPWB received calls on the helpline 1121.

CPWB coordinator Naveed Mukhtar said that 38 children were reunited with their respective families after these were traced with the help of information provided by children.

He said, over 50 destitute children were residing at CPWB Multan where they were availing facilities including food, shelter, education and all other basic facilities necessary to transform them into useful citizen.

More Stories From Pakistan

