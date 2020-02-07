CPWB tributes Kashmiris

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) -:Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) held a seminar here to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren at the Bureau.

DSP Traffic Imran Sharif was chief guest on the occasion while social worker Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak, DO CPWB Ijaz Aslam Dogar, CPWB Officer Rubina Iqbal and others including a number of children were present on the occasion.

The chief guest in his address condemned the brutalities committed by Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris and asserted that moral, political and diplomatic support would continue for the Kashmiri people.

DO Ijaz Aslam said that Kashmir was vital part of Pakistan and days were not far away when Kashmiris would get independence.

The audience, including a large number of children, raised slogans in favour of Kashmiris and expressed complete solidarity with them.