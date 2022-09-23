Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said on Friday that work for the welfare and well-being of the children was the first and foremost duty of the bureau

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said on Friday that work for the welfare and well-being of the children was the first and foremost duty of the bureau.

She said that children were the future of the nation and a developed nation could only formed by providing a better future to its children.

She was presiding over a meeting of supervisors of district offices of CPWB here. In the meeting, the performance of the district offices of the bureau was reviewed. Supervisory officers of the CPWB of Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal and district offices participated in the meeting.

Sara Ahmed gave instructions regarding administrative matters to the supervisory officers of various districts.

Talking to the officers, the chairperson said that the performance of the district offices of the bureau was satisfactory, adding that all the basic facilities including accommodation were being provided to the neglected children in all the offices of the bureau. All district offices have been directed to provide better facilities to children, she added.