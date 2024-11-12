Open Menu

'CPWB Working To Educate, Protect Orphan Children'

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Chief Commissioner of Child Protection, Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Tabana Sajjad Naseer

has said that the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) is a significant initiative by the Punjab

government to care, educate, and protect orphaned children.

She was addressing a one-day awareness campaign and seminar regarding "Child Protection and Prevention Programming" held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office organized by the Provincial Ombudsman

Regional Office Bahawalpur.

Tabana Sajjad Naseer said that the seminar's purpose was to train officers and staff working on child

protection cases. She said that through the one-day seminar and awareness campaign, assistance

would be provided in cases of violence, exploitation and other issues in a better and more effective

manner.

She said that the Child Protection Bureau and the police would intensify their crackdowns against

the begging mafia. Focal persons will be appointed in all districts for filing FIRs related to criminal cases

involving children. Abandoned newborns will also be transferred to the Child Protection Bureau.

All measures, including police protection centers and the Protection House Foster Home, are commendable

in the protection of children.

"We are making full use of social awareness and technology to protect children's rights and prevent them from

crimes", she said.

