CPWD Organises Wedding Ceremony Of Two Couples
Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Under the guidance of Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad, the CPWB has organised its first-ever wedding ceremony of two boys and two girls brought up there.
Chairperson Sarah Ahmad shared that this is a significant achievement for the Bureau, as it not only provides protection to children but also creates opportunities for them to move forward in life. The couples who tied the knot include Aamir and Farah, as well as Zubair and Nazia. Notably, one of the couples is hearing and speech impaired, she added. With the Bureau's support, these couples are now capable of leading a dignified life, the chairperson said.
Sarah Ahmad said these children had no information regarding their parents or guardians and spent over ten years in the Bureau.
Today, they are over 20 years of age. Chairperson Sarah Ahmad highlighted that the Bureau provided them not only with education but also taught them various skills, enabling them to begin the new chapter in their lives. Additionally, the Bureau has secured employment opportunities for both couples.
The chairperson emphasized that despite the challenges these children are now able to live dignified lives, thanks to the efforts of the CPWB.
Sarah Ahmad said, "We are very grateful to QYT for sponsoring the event decor." She also extended her best wishes for the bright future of the couples and expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the wedding.
Recent Stories
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC rejects PTI leader's plea for protective bail6 seconds ago
-
Court seeks arguments on PTI founder's bail petition13 seconds ago
-
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutions. Provincial Minis ..9 minutes ago
-
DIG, SSP, CIA team Mirpurkhas, SHO Sindhri suspended over allegations of extrajudicial killing, PA i ..10 minutes ago
-
Nankana district administration pledges timely justice to citizens10 minutes ago
-
Man killed in armed attack19 minutes ago
-
CJP displeased over misuse of media for personal attacks20 minutes ago
-
Main facilitator of last year's Police Line suicide blast held20 minutes ago
-
Secretary reviews RWMC's outsourcing40 minutes ago
-
Gul Asghar prioritizes implementation of axle load for safeguarding lives, highways40 minutes ago
-
SU to hold speech contest on October 340 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to accused in extortion case after settlement40 minutes ago