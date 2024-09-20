Open Menu

CPWD Organises Wedding Ceremony Of Two Couples

Published September 20, 2024

CPWD organises wedding ceremony of two couples

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Under the guidance of Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad, the CPWB has organised its first-ever wedding ceremony of two boys and two girls brought up there.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmad shared that this is a significant achievement for the Bureau, as it not only provides protection to children but also creates opportunities for them to move forward in life. The couples who tied the knot include Aamir and Farah, as well as Zubair and Nazia. Notably, one of the couples is hearing and speech impaired, she added. With the Bureau's support, these couples are now capable of leading a dignified life, the chairperson said.

Sarah Ahmad said these children had no information regarding their parents or guardians and spent over ten years in the Bureau.

Today, they are over 20 years of age. Chairperson Sarah Ahmad highlighted that the Bureau provided them not only with education but also taught them various skills, enabling them to begin the new chapter in their lives. Additionally, the Bureau has secured employment opportunities for both couples.

The chairperson emphasized that despite the challenges these children are now able to live dignified lives, thanks to the efforts of the CPWB.

Sarah Ahmad said, "We are very grateful to QYT for sponsoring the event decor." She also extended her best wishes for the bright future of the couples and expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the wedding.

