CPWP Concerned Over Child Abuse Incident In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 08:21 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed on Tuesday expressed grief over child abuse incident in Faisalabad area.
According to CP&WB spokesperson, Sarah Ahmed directed the CP&WB focal person Advocate Mohsin Raza Malik to contact with the family of victim child immediately.
She assured the affected family that CP&WB would provide full legal aid.
She said that accused had been arrested by the police and the CP&WBwould make efforts to get justice for the victim child.