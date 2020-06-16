UrduPoint.com
CPWP Concerned Over Child Abuse Incident In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 08:21 PM

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed on Tuesday expressed grief over child abuse incident in Faisalabad area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed on Tuesday expressed grief over child abuse incident in Faisalabad area.

According to CP&WB spokesperson, Sarah Ahmed directed the CP&WB focal person Advocate Mohsin Raza Malik to contact with the family of victim child immediately.

She assured the affected family that CP&WB would provide full legal aid.

She said that accused had been arrested by the police and the CP&WBwould make efforts to get justice for the victim child.

