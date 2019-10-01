UrduPoint.com
CR-NORINCO Marks Realization Of Power Supply To Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:12 PM

CR-NORINCO marks realization of Power Supply to Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019) CR-NORINCO, a joint venture of China State Railway Group Co. Ltd. (CR) and China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), and also the main contractor of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project, announced that high voltage substations (UET and Shahnoor) of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project will be energized on October 2, 2019, which will be supplied by LESCO.

The project is now in system testing stage. With safety and reliability being vitally important for all public utility services, a successful achievement of system test will prepare the project for testing and commissioning of all project systems and operations, bringing the project closer to its public launch.

