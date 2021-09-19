UrduPoint.com

The funeral prayer of senior journalist CR Shamsi was offered here at the Allama Iqbal Park on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of senior journalist CR Shamsi was offered here at the Allama Iqbal Park on Saturday.

People from all walks of life including politicians, relatives, journalists, civil officials and friends attended his funeral prayer.

Later, his body laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard amid tears and grief.

Shamsi worked for many national dailies at different positions from reporter to the editor while he was also an active trade unionist and had many positions in the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

