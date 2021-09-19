UrduPoint.com

CR Shamsi's Funeral Prayer Offered At Allama Iqbal Park

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

CR Shamsi's funeral prayer offered at Allama Iqbal Park

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of senior journalist CR Shamsi was offered here at the Allama Iqbal Park on Saturday.

People from all walks of life including politicians, relatives, journalists, civil officials and friends attended his funeral prayer.

Later, his body laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard amid tears and grief.

Shamsi worked for many national dailies at different positions from reporter to the editor while he was also an active trade unionist and had many positions in the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

Related Topics

Pakistan Federal Union Of Journalists (PFUJ) Prayer All From

Recent Stories

Venezuela's Maduro sees legitimacy challenged in r ..

Venezuela's Maduro sees legitimacy challenged in rare trip abroad

24 minutes ago
 Railway Inspector, CEO visit Kotri Railway Station ..

Railway Inspector, CEO visit Kotri Railway Station, adjoining tracks

24 minutes ago
 Guardiola 'guilty' after Man City frustrated in So ..

Guardiola 'guilty' after Man City frustrated in Southampton draw

24 minutes ago
 PTI govt to ensure holding forthcoming polls on EV ..

PTI govt to ensure holding forthcoming polls on EVM: Pervez Khattak

32 minutes ago
 Some 200 People Participate in Justice for J6 Rall ..

Some 200 People Participate in Justice for J6 Rally in Washington - Corresponden ..

32 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.