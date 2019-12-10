UrduPoint.com
CRA Delegation Meets IGP Sindh Police

Tue 10th December 2019

CRA delegation meets IGP Sindh police

A delegation of newly elected member of Crime Reporter Association (CRA) led by senior Journalist and President (CRA) Sameer Qureshi, Secretary Taha Ubadi met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :A delegation of newly elected member of Crime Reporter Association (CRA) led by senior Journalist and President (CRA) Sameer Qureshi, Secretary Taha Ubadi met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday.

The delegation discussed various issues especially the damage to journalism sector due to fake journalists and societies, IG Sindh said that fake journalist and fake societies that defame the journalism profession should be identified to ensure effective legal action against them.

Meanwhlie, IGP Sindh directed the officials concerned to arrange a visit of forensic lab for the delegation.

