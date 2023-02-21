Crack down against display of arms, use of unauthorised number plates from February 28

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday said that a province-wide crackdown will start from February 28 to discourage the display of arms and use of unauthorized number plates.

The minister while speaking at the Sindh Assembly session said that arms license laws do not allow the display of weapons and that arms must be kept concealed according to the terms and conditions of arms license as no one could be allowed to create fear in society by displaying weapons.

Sharjeel said that Excise and Taxation Department had issued new machine-readable vehicle registration number plates for the purpose of quick identification of vehicle information but it was observed that vehicle owners keep original number plates at home and use fake number plates instead.

He said that the Sindh government has decided to fix all these irregularities and the excise department, police and rangers would start a full-fledged crackdown from February 28, 2023, across the province.

Sindh government did not want people to face difficulties so they were given a week's time to fix these things themselves, he added.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has strictly instructed that no one will be allowed to display weapons and even Police and Rangers personnel would only be allowed to carry weapons in uniform while no personnel without uniform will be allowed to carry weapons, Info minister said adding that even guards of private security companies were not allowed to display weapons and violation on their part may prompt action against them.

He said that fake number plates of the Sindh government and the Pakistan government were being used by many private vehicle owners. He added that strict action would be taken against them as well.

Sharjeel termed it a welcome step that opposition benches were appreciating the initiative of the government and said that it would give a message from the entire assembly that all the elected representatives had a consensus on the issues of national importance.