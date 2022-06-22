Crack down against hotels, restaurants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Officials of district administration sealed a total of ten business outlets for violating trading hours fixed by provincial government to overcome energy crisis.

According to spokesman, local business outlets were closed forcibly by district teams after 9 p.m which was fixed by the higher authority recently.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto directed price control magistrates to take action on daily basis. DC vowed to make implement action plan of provincial government at any cost. He appealed trader community along with civil society for cooperation with the administration.

Meanwhile, administrator of metropolitan corporation Amir Khatak ordered to remove unlawful parking stands across the city. According to official release, deadline of one week was given to the owners who were found setting up unlawful stands at any place came under jurisdiction of the metropolitan.

The authority instructed corporation staff to get registered FIR against those involved in unlawful parking outside of any department or some recreational place.