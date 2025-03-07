Open Menu

Crack Down Against Profiteer Continues Fifth Consecutive Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 01:12 AM

Crack down against profiteer continues fifth consecutive day

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, the authorities continued their crackdown on profiteers for the fifth consecutive day, imposing fines totaling Rs.12,000

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, the authorities continued their crackdown on profiteers for the fifth consecutive day, imposing fines totaling Rs.12,000.

Assistant Commissioners across all tehsils carried out operations against shopkeepers found involved in overcharging customers.

Various vendors, including those selling vegetables, fruits, groceries, and milk, were fined Rs. 9,000.

Additionally, the Assistant Director Bureau of Supply imposed fines worth Rs. 3,000 on profiteers.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining fair pricing and warned that strict action would continue against those violating official price lists.

APP/rzq /mwq

Recent Stories

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north ..

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

13 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..

13 minutes ago
 Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

58 minutes ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

17 minutes ago
 Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

2 hours ago
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 ..

Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days

17 minutes ago
 Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death a ..

Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary

17 minutes ago
 Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: ..

Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Minister for Law and Justice, ..

8 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Paki ..

Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots

18 minutes ago
 Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway n ..

Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku

8 minutes ago
 Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers

Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan