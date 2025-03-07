Crack Down Against Profiteer Continues Fifth Consecutive Day
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 01:12 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, the authorities continued their crackdown on profiteers for the fifth consecutive day, imposing fines totaling Rs.12,000.
Assistant Commissioners across all tehsils carried out operations against shopkeepers found involved in overcharging customers.
Various vendors, including those selling vegetables, fruits, groceries, and milk, were fined Rs. 9,000.
Additionally, the Assistant Director Bureau of Supply imposed fines worth Rs. 3,000 on profiteers.
Authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining fair pricing and warned that strict action would continue against those violating official price lists.
APP/rzq /mwq
