Crack Down Launched Against Sale Of Cattle In City Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 02:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration teams launched crack down against the vendors selling sacrificial animals at city areas here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the district administration launched a crack down across the city to prevent sale of cattle in residential areas.

Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed said that four different teams have been formed for this purpose. She said that crack down was launched at Dolat Gate, Hussainagahi, Hafiz Jamal road, Eidgah road, Bosan road, Nandla Chowk, Sewara Chowk and Clock Tower Chowk.

She said that fine was imposed on various vendors over violations.

AC city said that it has been decided to confiscate cattle over violations from second day of crack down.

Abida Fareed said that district administration has imposed ban on sale of sacrificial animals in city areas by keeping in view the preventive measures against coronavirus.

