Crackdown: 12 Kite Flyers Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 01:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The district police during crackdown arrested 12 kite flyers and seized 15,000 kites and 500 string rolls here during the last 24 hours.
Police said on Tuesday that on the instructions of CPO Muhammad Ali Zia, the teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested 12 accused and recovered 15000 kites,500 string rolls and other material from their possession.
Separate cases were registered against all under anti-kite flying act.
