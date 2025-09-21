Open Menu

Crackdown Against Adulteration Mafia Underway At District Level

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Crackdown against adulteration mafia underway at district level

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) As per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the instructions of Punjab Food Authority DG Muhammad Asim Javed, a crackdown against the adulteration mafia is underway at the district level.

District food safety teams conducted large-scale raids and inspections here Sunday, during which several violations were revealed and strict action was taken. A total of 109 food points, including 42 milk trucks, were checked during the operation across the district. Reform notices were issued to several food points for improving hygiene and quality, while a total of Rs 82,000 fines were imposed for serious violations of laws. During the inspection, heavy fines were also imposed on well-known “milk shops” for poor quality of milk.

Similarly, several meat shops were fined for violating hygiene norms and poor sanitation. Substandard and unsafe items were also recovered, including 2 kg of expired products, 5 kg of rotten fruits and 1 kg of prohibited ingredients, which were immediately destroyed.

Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, Deputy Director Operations, Punjab Food Authority, District Command, said, “Our teams are conducting daily monitoring and inspections to ensure safe food to the public. Actions against adulterators and counterfeiters will continue and such elements will be brought to book as per the law.” He added that the department was taking public complaints seriously and taking immediate action based on the information provided by the complainants and such operations would continue in the coming days.

