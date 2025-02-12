Crackdown against adulteration of milk, meat and basic food underway

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Crackdown against adulteration of milk, meat and basic food was underway on the orders of DG Food Authority, Deputy Director Chiniot Dr. Qasim Raza was active in the field.

143 food points, milk shops and suppliers were checked, fines of more than 150,000 were imposed. 2 food points were closed for violations of laws.

During the checking, more than 1 million expired spices, cold drinks and other items were destroyed. On this occasion, the spokesperson of the Food Authority told the media that during the early morning blockade, 6,000 liters of milk in 62 milk trucks were checked.

The operations were carried out in Chiniot city and its suburbs fines were imposed for the sale of expired items and violations of laws.

Poor cleaning arrangements, a lot of insects were found in the processing area, absence of medical equipment of employees, items were kept without covering.

The operations were carried out in Chiniot city and its suburbs there was a zero tolerance policy against those who do not comply with the provisions of the Act and the actions would continue until the residents of Chiniot were assured of quality food.