Crackdown Against Adulteration Of Milk, Meat And Basic Food Underway
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Crackdown against adulteration of milk, meat and basic food was underway on the orders of DG Food Authority, Deputy Director Chiniot Dr. Qasim Raza was active in the field.
143 food points, milk shops and suppliers were checked, fines of more than 150,000 were imposed. 2 food points were closed for violations of laws.
During the checking, more than 1 million expired spices, cold drinks and other items were destroyed. On this occasion, the spokesperson of the Food Authority told the media that during the early morning blockade, 6,000 liters of milk in 62 milk trucks were checked.
The operations were carried out in Chiniot city and its suburbs fines were imposed for the sale of expired items and violations of laws.
Poor cleaning arrangements, a lot of insects were found in the processing area, absence of medical equipment of employees, items were kept without covering.
The operations were carried out in Chiniot city and its suburbs there was a zero tolerance policy against those who do not comply with the provisions of the Act and the actions would continue until the residents of Chiniot were assured of quality food.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman
Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister
AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye
Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025
Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..
At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..
President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon
Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025
Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI
UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO holds open court6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against adulteration of milk, meat and basic food underway6 minutes ago
-
Two arrested with over 2kg heroin6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest imam's killer16 minutes ago
-
Women Development Centers established in universities.16 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 50,000 winter kits across Pakistan’s coldest regions16 minutes ago
-
Assault case accused arrested after 2 years16 minutes ago
-
NA pays tribute to women on National Women’s Day16 minutes ago
-
Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars from 25th of Shaban16 minutes ago
-
Man held in hawala-hundi case16 minutes ago
-
Oilseed crops imperative to curtail edible oil import bill: experts16 minutes ago
-
CM pledges to eradicate violent extremism26 minutes ago