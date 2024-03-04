Crackdown Against Alms-seekers In ICT: Dozen Apprehended
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 10:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates led teams on Monday and executed a targeted operation against professional beggars on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner and arrested 12 beggars from PS Sahala, Lohi Bhair
and surrounding areas.
The Assistant Commissioner City took swift action, nabbing 12 beggars from PS Sahala, Lohi Bhair, and nearby areas. These individuals were promptly handed over to the police, while minor children found begging were safely relocated to
the Edhi Center, said the ICT spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabassum.
Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners, the operation against beggars persists on a daily basis.
The crackdown aims to curb the menace of organized begging in the capital, ensuring public spaces remain free from such activities. This concerted effort underscores the administration's commitment to maintaining law and order, as well as safeguarding the welfare of vulnerable individuals, particularly children, who are often exploited in this illicit trade.
With a firm stance against professional begging, Islamabad administration was sending a clear message that such practices would not be tolerated, and those engaging in them would face the consequences, the spokesman added.
