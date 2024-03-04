Open Menu

Crackdown Against Alms-seekers In ICT: Dozen Apprehended

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 10:11 PM

Crackdown against alms-seekers in ICT: Dozen apprehended

Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates led teams on Monday and executed a targeted operation against professional beggars on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner and arrested 12 beggars from PS Sahala, Lohi Bhair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates led teams on Monday and executed a targeted operation against professional beggars on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner and arrested 12 beggars from PS Sahala, Lohi Bhair

and surrounding areas.

The Assistant Commissioner City took swift action, nabbing 12 beggars from PS Sahala, Lohi Bhair, and nearby areas. These individuals were promptly handed over to the police, while minor children found begging were safely relocated to

the Edhi Center, said the ICT spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabassum.

Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners, the operation against beggars persists on a daily basis.

The crackdown aims to curb the menace of organized begging in the capital, ensuring public spaces remain free from such activities. This concerted effort underscores the administration's commitment to maintaining law and order, as well as safeguarding the welfare of vulnerable individuals, particularly children, who are often exploited in this illicit trade.

With a firm stance against professional begging, Islamabad administration was sending a clear message that such practices would not be tolerated, and those engaging in them would face the consequences, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order From

Recent Stories

WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, D ..

WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, Dasu projects

6 minutes ago
 ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats alloc ..

ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation

6 minutes ago
 Man killed, 8 injured in collision among four vehi ..

Man killed, 8 injured in collision among four vehicles

48 seconds ago
 PPP issues party ticket to Ex, CM Quddus Bizenjo f ..

PPP issues party ticket to Ex, CM Quddus Bizenjo for Senate election

49 seconds ago
 Two robbers' gangs busted

Two robbers' gangs busted

52 seconds ago
 Body of young man found in dried rain stream

Body of young man found in dried rain stream

54 seconds ago
Supreme Court reserves verdict in Z A Bhutto refer ..

Supreme Court reserves verdict in Z A Bhutto reference

40 seconds ago
 Pending dues of Rs 7.5m paid to 53 people

Pending dues of Rs 7.5m paid to 53 people

41 seconds ago
 Begum Tehsin congratulates Shehbaz Sharif

Begum Tehsin congratulates Shehbaz Sharif

43 seconds ago
 Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori summon ..

Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori summons Sindh PA session on March 7

44 seconds ago
 Anti-polio drive ends in district

Anti-polio drive ends in district

46 seconds ago
 President Erdogan felicitates PM Shehbaz on his el ..

President Erdogan felicitates PM Shehbaz on his election

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan