Crackdown Against Alms-seekers Launched In ICT, Nine Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM
Responding to the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, local administration along with assistant commissioners and magistrates, on Tuesday launched a vigorous campaign against the beggars roaming across the city and arrested nine professional beggars for further investigation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Responding to the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, local administration along with assistant commissioners and magistrates, on Tuesday launched a vigorous campaign against the beggars roaming across the city and arrested nine professional beggars for further investigation.
In a recent operation led by the Magistrate City, nine beggars were apprehended from the sector F-6, and they swiftly handed over to the police for necessary process, said the ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabassum here.
Moreover, underage beggars, and vulnerable members of society are being sent to the Edhi Center for proper care and rehabilitation.
This proactive initiative underscored the ongoing commitment of ICT administration to tackle the issues of begging in Islamabad, in a proper manner.
Under the vigilant supervision of Assistant Commissioners, these daily operations aimed at curbing the menace of begging in the residential and commercial areas, he added.
Recent Stories
Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good gove ..
Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families
Job Fair held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)
IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman
CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program
Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation
BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement in unfair means
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, nor ..
DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi
SC issues written order regarding Pervaiz Musharraf case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good governance: Balochistan ..4 minutes ago
-
Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families4 minutes ago
-
IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration6 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “Global Security Initiative (GSI): China’s World View”6 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman5 minutes ago
-
CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program6 minutes ago
-
Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation3 minutes ago
-
DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi3 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding Pervaiz Musharraf case3 minutes ago
-
Inspection of roads on SHC's order deferred because of DC3 minutes ago
-
Saudi govt invites 30 Pakistanis as state guests for Umrah journey3 minutes ago
-
Strict action to be taken against profiteers in Ramzan: DC4 minutes ago