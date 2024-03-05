Open Menu

Crackdown Against Alms-seekers Launched In ICT, Nine Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM

Responding to the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, local administration along with assistant commissioners and magistrates, on Tuesday launched a vigorous campaign against the beggars roaming across the city and arrested nine professional beggars for further investigation

In a recent operation led by the Magistrate City, nine beggars were apprehended from the sector F-6, and they swiftly handed over to the police for necessary process, said the ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabassum here.

Moreover, underage beggars, and vulnerable members of society are being sent to the Edhi Center for proper care and rehabilitation.

This proactive initiative underscored the ongoing commitment of ICT administration to tackle the issues of begging in Islamabad, in a proper manner.

Under the vigilant supervision of Assistant Commissioners, these daily operations aimed at curbing the menace of begging in the residential and commercial areas, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan