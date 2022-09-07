Crackdown against anti-dengue SOPs violators

The district administration has started crackdown against violators of anti-dengue SOPs

DC Lahore Muhammad Ali said on Wednesday that action would be taken against those who were not observing anti-dengue SOPs.

He also issued a 10-day report based on action taken against anti-dengue SOPs violators.

According to the report, the citizens were served notices over non-observing the instructions issued by the government, and various points were sealed from where dengue larva was found.

The DC said that FIRs had also been lodged over violation of SOPs besides arresting the violators.

Muhammad Ali said that the strict implementation of the SOPs would be ensured with zero tolerance policy.