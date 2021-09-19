Crackdown against anti-social elements, 5 arrested, weapons recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Police in Gulberg Police Station arrested five armed men and recovered a Kalashnikov, a rifle, three pistols and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from their possession here on Sunday during a crackdown operation against anti-social elements.

Two accused were arrested for supplying heroin in Pahari Pura Police Station area.

The accused were supplying heroin in a rickshaw from whose possession one kg of heroin was recovered. Police arrested the accused who was supplying liquor to a specific customer within the limits of Tatara Police Station in another raid. Six bottles of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Further investigation has been started by registering cases against all the arrested accused in the designated Police Stations, Police said.