MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration evolved strategy to hold crackdown against 'artificial flour crisis' through taking up multi-faceted steps to ensure easy availability of basic food ingredient in markets across the city.

DC Amir Khatak in fresh order issued Wednesday, instructed district government officers to check out stock register present at flour shops especially, among other edible commodities.

He ruled out of existing flour crisis anywhere here. He categorically said food department contained excessive flour stock as all 48 flour mills operating in the city were provided 100 kg wheat daily basis.

"Over 75,000 flour bags of 10 kg weight are provided in markets without any pause" he said, adding that 600 shops were declared as official sale points where bag of 10 kg flour was offered at Rs402.

Artificial flour crisis would be dashed to the ground in upcoming few days, he remarked. He said flour couldn't be stored for large extent. He warned that the stockists and those being involved in unfair earning would be dealt with an iron hand.