Crackdown Against Beggars Continues, 235 Arrested
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police have continued a crackdown against professional beggars across the city for the last 31 days.
About 235 beggars had been detained so far in the crackdown launched on the instructions of City Police Officer Khalid Hamdani, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.
He said special squads were maintaining strict vigilance in busy markets and roads to prevent begging.
Action against the professional beggars was all the more important as most of them were also involved in theft, drug trafficking and other crimes, the spokesman said.
