Open Menu

Crackdown Against Beggars In ICT: 18 Apprehended

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Crackdown against beggars in ICT: 18 apprehended

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates led teams have executed a targeted operation against professional beggars

on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner and arrested 18 professional beggars from F-6, PS Sahala, Lohi Bhair

and surrounding areas of the Federal Capital.

The Assistant Commissioner City Farhan Ahmad took swift action, nabbing 08 professional beggars from the F-6 and nearby areas. These individuals were promptly handed over to the police, while minor children found begging were

safely relocated to the Edhi Center, said the ICT spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabassum.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Rural, Kamran Saeed raided at PS Sahala, Lohi Bhair and surrounding areas

and arrested 12 professional beggars and handed over to police stations for further action.

Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners, the operation against beggars persists on a daily basis. The crackdown aims to curb the menace of organized begging in the capital, ensuring public spaces remain free from such activities. This concerted effort underscores the administration's commitment to maintaining law and order, as well as safeguarding the welfare of vulnerable individuals, particularly children, who are often exploited in this illicit trade.

With a firm stance against professional begging, Islamabad administration was sending a clear message that such practices would not be tolerated, and those engaging in them would face the consequences, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order From

Recent Stories

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Isl ..

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC

2 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, pla ..

Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy

2 hours ago
 e-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Throu ..

E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions

3 hours ago
 Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagC ..

Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..

3 hours ago
 Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dis ..

Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute

3 hours ago
 Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Expe ..

Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us

3 hours ago
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arab ..

Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail

4 hours ago
 Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

6 hours ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

6 hours ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

6 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan