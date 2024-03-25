Crackdown Against Beggars In ICT: 18 Apprehended
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates led teams have executed a targeted operation against professional beggars
on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner and arrested 18 professional beggars from F-6, PS Sahala, Lohi Bhair
and surrounding areas of the Federal Capital.
The Assistant Commissioner City Farhan Ahmad took swift action, nabbing 08 professional beggars from the F-6 and nearby areas. These individuals were promptly handed over to the police, while minor children found begging were
safely relocated to the Edhi Center, said the ICT spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabassum.
Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Rural, Kamran Saeed raided at PS Sahala, Lohi Bhair and surrounding areas
and arrested 12 professional beggars and handed over to police stations for further action.
Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners, the operation against beggars persists on a daily basis. The crackdown aims to curb the menace of organized begging in the capital, ensuring public spaces remain free from such activities. This concerted effort underscores the administration's commitment to maintaining law and order, as well as safeguarding the welfare of vulnerable individuals, particularly children, who are often exploited in this illicit trade.
With a firm stance against professional begging, Islamabad administration was sending a clear message that such practices would not be tolerated, and those engaging in them would face the consequences, the spokesman added.
