Crackdown against bikes without number plates initiated

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :A crackdown has been started against motorcycles without registration and with fancy number plates in order to prevent any possible terrorism during the upcoming month of Muharram-ul-Harram and to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

In this regard, DSP City Circle Sagheer Gilani, in a message, has said that the purpose of police actions was not to hurt the public.

He said that in the past, most of the target killing incidents happened on motorcycles, that was why the action was being taken against two-wheelers without number plates and those whose numbers could be read on the number plates but were not clearly visible in the camera.

Therefore, the public should display the computerized number plate issued by the Excise Department or such number plate whose numbers could be seen and read clearly.

In addition, the public could contact them directly on their contact number in case of any complaint.